Phase one health care facilities reopen under strict guidelines

Monday marked the first day since March that Fugate Family Chiropractic was open for business.

Chiropractors were left off the list of 'essential services' listed by Governor Andy Beshear that allowed some things to stay operational.

"It was nice to have patient interaction everyone was very happy to see each other and then we haven't seen our employees in about a month as well, aside from Facetime and things of that nature, so it was nice to see them," Josh Bakun a chiropractor and owner at Fugate Family Chiropractic said.

The guidelines for businesses like Chiropractors are strict.

"What we're doing is everything we can within CDC guidelines to keep ourselves safe and our patients as well," said Bakun.

Anyone in the building is wearing a mask, including patients. Staff wipe down and sanitize every room after a patient leaves, and the waiting room is no longer.

"The new waiting room or the new normal is the parking lot so we have tents and we have areas outside so they can take their paperwork back to their cars and just things of that nature a little different," said Bakun.

While restrictions are tight, they have to be followed for businesses to stay open.

At hospitals across the commonwealth, more services are beginning to be offered again.

"The hospital was able to open up diagnostic treatment, physical therapy, optometry radiology, nonemergent and emergent procedures in-person office visit, ambulatory visits, and pre-anesthesia testing services," said Donovan Blackburn CEO of Pikeville Medical Center.

While restrictions are easing there, hospitals have taken a major hit from the lack of services offered.

"Surgeries are one-quarter of where they were last year so we look at what we did last year we did 1162 surgeries in the month of April, this year we are trending to do 330," said Blackburn.

But it is a new normal everyone is having to adjust to. However, these providers are just excited to have clients to serve again.

"Basically it's just a little different you know what I mean but we're doing everything we can to keep the flow normal and we're just so excited to be back to work and taking care of our patients," said Bakun.