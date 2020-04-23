Phase 1 healthcare will begin reopening Monday

Governor Beshear announced that beginning Monday, April 27th, the state will begin the process of opening back up phase 1 healthcare services and facilities.

According to the Governor, these facilities will run much differently than they did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“To do this safely, make sure you are going above and beyond," Gov. Beshear said. "This is our proof of concept in the medical community. We have to prove that we can do this the right way.”

On March 23rd, the governor signed an executive order ceasing all elective procedures in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor said the phased health care services reopening is the first step to reopening businesses and the economy in Kentucky.