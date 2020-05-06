'Person of interest' identified in Evelyn Boswell case

Lead investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they identified a person of interest in the death of Evelyn Boswell on Wednesday.

Deputies have not released that person's identity.

The story of the search for Boswell and the mystery behind her disappearance garnered national notoriety after investigators said the child's mother, Megan Boswell, waited months to report her missing.

Investigators found what they believe to be the Tennessee toddler's remains on a family member's property in early March.

According to Captain Joey Strickler of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, no one called the sheriff’s office to look in the area where they found the body.

Investigators said they have not yet received the full autopsy results.

Detectives have not interviewed Evelyn’s mother since the remains were found.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down the investigation, according to Strickler. He said deputies working the case are glad their investigation is going slowly because it allows them to be more thorough.

“We will never ever forget Evelyn Boswell,” Strickler said.

CBS affiliate WJHL contributed to this report.