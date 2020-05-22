Person dead after two cars collide in Pike County

A person is dead after two cars crashed in the Millard area of Pike County.

Kentucky State Police received a call Friday morning about a car accident on Collins Highway.

Troopers determined that one vehicle crossed over the center of the roadway, causing a head-on crash with the other car.

The Pike County coroner said the victim was dead at the scene.

Two people were taken to Pikeville Medical Center and later transferred to the University of KY Medical Center.

This story will be updated with further details.