Perry County's farmers market opens for the season

Smiles and produce are all sights and sounds of Perry County's farmers market.

"You know when you buy food at the farmers market your money your money goes from your pocket to the pockets of your neighbors and healthier for you know the community and it’s also really healthy for the economy, " said Jenny Williams, Member of North Fork Local Foods Board.

The market looks a little different this year, with social distancing guidelines and extra safety precautions in place.

"It certainly looks a lot different than it has in the past but it’s been a real social time for a lot of us we love coming out on Wednesdays and Saturdays and seeing our vendors and customers we’re having to sort of move things through a little differently," added Williams.

However, that is not the only change to the market this year, including a new location at the pavilion downtown.

"It seems like the people in town that were really coming out to the park they can just venture down by foot now and it’s just in essential point and Hazard everybody knows were downtown is in the triangle is so I think it’s really going to help us," said Lindsey Stevens, Happy Hens Homestead vendor.

For vendors like Happy Hens Homestead, seeing their customers face to face is what they have been waiting for.

"Oh, it means money in our pocket you know it’s not being able to get face-to-face with your clients and having them pay you cash money I mean it makes a big difference," added Stevens.

The farmers market is all to make sure everyone leaves with some fresh food.

“And being able to make food more excessively to everybody is really important to us and we hope that by being downtown that our neighbors and our people that live around here will be able to access the food a little bit more easily,” added Williams.

The farmers market is every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. They ask everyone to please wash your hands before entering and to wear your mask.