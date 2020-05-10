Perry County woman rehabilitates wild animals

Mountain View Wildlife Rehabilitation in Perry County rehabilitates mammals from deer to squirrels.

Beth Vaughn, the owner, says their newest addition is a seven-day-old fawn.

"We raised bunnies this year. We do tons of squirrels a lot of squirrels but basically any mammal," Vaughn said. "This is baby season. We specialize in deer and we raise them until they are releasable."

Vaughn says the process takes nearly 180 days. They feed the animals nearly four times a day.

“We make sure they have the right probiotics the right fats, calories thanks for specific for this species," Vaughn said. “Make sure they are hydrated. We feed them unflavored Pedialyte throughout the day. When it’s pretty like this we take them outside and give them some sunshine."

Vaughn's love for animals formed at an early age. No matter how big the challenge she says it is all done in a labor of love.

“Because these are so hard to raise. Wild animals are nearly impossible. So when we successfully raise them from babies to adulthood I see them go into the wild it’s happy tears."

Vaughn has a permit through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to rehabilitate wild animals.

If you would like to donate to help the rehabilitation of these animals you can visit their Facebook page here.

