After recent openings, some Perry County restaurants struggling during pandemic

Four new restaurants opened in Perry County alone this February.

"Business boomed. We took off at a very fast-paced. You couldn’t get in the place," said Charles Colwell with Prime 606 Steakhouse.

"We were covered up and running out of food. So that’s a good problem to have. We sold more than what we could hold in the freezer," said Philip Clemons with the North Main Diner.

Prime 606 Steakhouse and North Main Diner were two of those businesses that opened. Just about one month later, the coronavirus pandemic gave the restaurants their first obstacle.

"The typical restaurant industry from my understanding is about averaging 70% off. Do you know it’s hard to make ends meet and pay bills when you’re down 70%?" Colwell added.

Restaurant revenue is down by about 70% nationwide. Numbers that hurt newer businesses even more.

"The expenses and the overhead don’t go away. So we just try to stay open and keep what few workers that we got we try to keep them to where they can make a little money," said Colwell.

The two remain open for pick up orders only, like all restaurants.

"The community and the local politicians and everybody has stepped up. We are staying busy. Busy enough to keep everybody on the payroll," said Clemons.

You can place carry out orders through each restaurant's Facebook page.

Fork N Table and Big Daddy's BBQ also recently opened.