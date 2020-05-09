Perry County neighborhood holds parade for graduates

Cars honking, people waving, and smiling filled the streets of Perry County's Phoneix Place neighborhood.

"I was nervous but also excited because I thought it was really cool I got to ride in the back of my truck and be the graduate. It's kinda centered around me I thought that was pretty cool," said eighth-grader, Adleigh Marshall.

Neighbors, friends, and family members all came together to celebrate the graduates, ranging from preschool to high school.

"We had all kinds of graduates all kinds of people that are going to do great things," said mom Kassi Marshall.

Everyone made signs, rang cowbells, and lined the streets to make all the graduates feel special.

"I didn't really expect anyone to be out too much but a lot of people made signs for me and I didn't know some of them and I know some of my friends in the neighborhood they came out and saw me and I was really excited about that so I enjoyed it," added Marshall.

All to make sure, although they cannot walk across the stage, they still feel celebrated.

"I don't want their first memory to be all the things I missed out on I want it to be wow I had a great experience and my neighborhood was there and I felt really loved and we started the tradition of a graduation parade," added Marshall.