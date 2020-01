A Perry County man is facing federal charges in Laurel County.

A federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Quinton Jace Combs on two counts of receiving inappropriate pictures or videos. The victim was less than 12 years old.

Police arrested Combs Wednesday and confiscated a cell phone and an SD card.

Prosecutors said the reported incidents happened between March and September.

Combs could face up to a 20-year sentence on each charge if he is convicted.