Golden Alert issued for 80-year-old Perry County man

The Perry County Sheriff's Department needs your help in locating a missing man.

The Department issued a Golden Alert for 80-year-old John Kennedy.

Kennedy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt while operating a red, 1995 model ford pick-up with a camper top on the bed.

He was last spotted near Neace Lane in the Lost Creek community.

Deputies believe Kennedy was going to make a trip to Lowe's in Hazard or to a hardware store in Jackson.

They also think he may have also attempted to make a trip to his home state of Arkansas.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Perry 911 immediately.