Perry County is now a sanctuary city for the Second Amendment
Published: Jan. 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST
Perry County officials voted on the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on Tuesday.
Perry County Judge Executive told WYMT, "We believe in your Second Amendment right of the U.S. Constitution and your right of the Kentucky Constitution to keep and bear arms and we just reaffirmed that today to the citizens of Perry County."
The resolution passed unanimously.
Numerous other counties in Kentucky have made similar resolutions in the past few weeks.