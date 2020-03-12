Perry County School District prepares for statewide school closing

As school closings across the state increase, school officials in Perry County want to make sure they are ready for a statewide school closing.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett sat in a conference call Wednesday with Governor Beshear and others to discuss the possibility of a statewide school closing.

"The coronavirus is really concerning to a lot of people as it should be," said Jett. "The reports that we are getting from the governor and District Health Department, there may be a time where we do close school."

Jett also says that the students are in the back of his mind when closing school for a long period of time.

"We have students that do not have good meals to eat when they are home and that do not have a nice place to live and sleep and people that taking good care of them," he said. Knowing that if the school closes it will put some families in a difficult situation.

At this time Jett says it is not recommended that he closes school but they are preparing for that possibility. Those preparations include delivering meals to students who need them.

"Even though school may be closed, staff will still come in. We will utilize that staff to make sure that we can deliver meals, " said Jett. " The bus drivers that know the kids on their routes, they can assist with making sure the meals are delivered."

The district will also arrange meals for students whose parents drop them off each day.

"I know a lot of people depend on schools and the childcare so that they can work and provide for their families."

Jett also addressed senior trips. Perry Central was headed on a cruise from Buckhorn to California, but he has canceled all out of state trips.

"I made the decision actually Thursday morning, that we were going to cancel all out of state trips. A lot of organizations bigger than the school system are making adjustments to their schedules. We just feel like with the situation with COVID-19 that it is not safe to be out of the state," said Jett.

On the Perry County School Facebook page, you can find a list of steps being taken to support the health of staff, students, and families.

