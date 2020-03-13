Perry County Judge Executive: Do not fear, we are equipped to handle the coronavirus

Perry county Judge Executive Scott Alexander talked with WYMT on Friday about the coronavirus.

Alexander wants to reassure the public that the county is working closely with city and state leaders to handle the situation. He said they are equipped to deal with the virus if it comes to our area.

"Don't fear but be smart that we are as equipped as we can be to address something such as this which still has a lot of unknowns. Also, it encourages them [citizens] to go to a credible site to get their message," said Alexander.

The Judge encouraged people to visit credible sources to get information regarding the coronavirus such as the CDC and local health departments.