Perry County Fiscal Court limits access to courthouse for public safety

The Perry County Fiscal Court will limit access to the courthouse on Tuesday.

"The courthouse is a public building and I encourage people to come all the time but this is something we have never faced or dealt with," said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

The Judge Executive asked community members to call the departments inside of the courthouse if you need assistance, providing alternatives for different areas including renewing car tags.

"If they can they need to call ahead, he is doing some ads where they can mail it in now," said Alexander.

Limiting access to the courthouse is to ensure the Judge Executive has enough staff to work to help community members with essential needs.

"I'm going to do everything I can so we maintain a staff here that can answer the essentials that the public needs at this time," said Alexander.

The Judge Executive stressed that the courthouse is not closing.

"We'll do this for as long as needed we plan on doing it for about week right now just to see where we at with this," said Alexander.

You can call the numbers listed below if are in need of assistance.