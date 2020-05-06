Perry Central works to not just feed students, but the homeless too

Many schools are going out of their way to feed their students. It's a big undertaking on its own, but one school in Perry County is going out of the way to also help feed another at-need population.

Since mid-March, Perry Central High School has made nearly 9,000 meals a week to load up onto buses and ship around the county.

The scene behind Perry Central High School's cafeteria is loud with carts moving back and forth filled with food.

"Your second-day meal is already in the bag so you don't have to worry with it," says Charlotte Holland, helping load boxes of food onto the second bus of the day.

Charlotte is one of the many volunteers running this operation, she usually is feeding a full cafeteria but with the impact of COVID-19 that cafeteria now sits empty.

"But for now, I kinda, I've took over, our boss is home with her husband so, kinda took her place for now," she said.

Wearing a mask as she loads the buses, the food they have made are not just going to students, but to the homeless population as well.

"We fix food, and you know, feed the homeless on the streets," she added.

In Charlotte's free time before COVID-19, she would work with a group called 'Feed the Streets' but now that group can no longer cook meals.

"So they asked if we would cook for them, so they bring us the food and we cook it for them and they take it out and feed the homeless," she said.

For her, this was a no-brainer.

"When they asked if we'd come in here and volunteer I was one of the first ones to say yeah, because I'm all about taking care of somebody that needs, I've been needy in my life and I don't like to see people that you know, suffer and need things."

The staff work from 5:30 a.m. to mid-afternoon at Perry Central.