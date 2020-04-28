Perry Central athletes and student council members hold COVID-19 fundraiser

As schools and classrooms in Perry County remain empty due to COVID-19, Perry Central's student council is staying busy.

"The energy and work I have to put on the basketball court, I do the same for student council. My job and the team's job makes us win the game, my job and the council's job makes us successful," said Junior, Vice President Samanta Turner.

With sports season canceled for the foreseeable future, the student-athletes are using their free time to come up with creative ways to help their community. Their most recent idea includes selling "United to Flatten the Curve" T-shirts, benefiting the Team Hazard-Perry COVID-19 Response Fund.

"We knew the whole community was struggling not just Perry Central. We wanted to make sure everyone in the county was included so we included the grade schools and all three high schools," said Kayce Campbell, Sophomore Representative.

The impact of the fundraiser is reaching farther than just the county lines.

"People from Fleming County and people from West Virginia have bought shirts. It just makes us feel like we're doing something really good for our community and that we're doing something not only for our county but our state as a whole," added Brady Adams, Student Council President.

All hoping to give back to the community that has given them so much.

"Every like teacher coach mentor, they've like been great and shaped me like tremendously. and its the least we can do as a council because again they've helped us so much," said Adams.

Sharing a message sports has always taught them, that it's important to work together as a team.

"Because at the end of the day it doesn't matter how big of a rival you are, you're gonna have to come together in a time like this," said Turner.

Of course, reminding everyone that we will get through this together.

If you would like to purchase a t-shirt you can click here.