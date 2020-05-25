People visit Camp Nelson in observance of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a day we honor the men and women who died while protecting our country.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports many events surrounding the holiday were canceled this year because of the novel coronavirus. Some people have found ways to adjust, choosing to observe Memorial Day at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Even though there were not as many people there as usual for Memorial Day, there were still many people visiting the gravesites of fallen veterans. Most said it is still important to honor service members during the difficult time.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Nelson was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the event usually draws large crowds, those over the event felt there was not a way to keep everyone safely separated. However, the cemetery was still open for people to honor their loved ones.

"The holiday doesn't stop just because COVID-19 started,” says Charles Duke, who came out to visit the cemetery. “You still want to come out and show reverence to family members that are out here. That's why we still do it. We would have done it no matter what."