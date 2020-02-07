People left to clean up the damage after flooding in Perry County

Some people in Perry County spent their Friday cleaning up the aftermath of the flooding from Thursday.

The North Fork of the Kentucky River crested at about 26 feet Thursday night, leaving many in downtown Hazard to deal with the floodwaters.

Casey Combs lives in a building downtown that flooded. He says he has never seen anything like it before.

“I’ve been here for about five years now and this is the third flood I’ve been in and it’s probably been the worst one for water-wise," said Combs. “I was wading in water up to my knees just to get up to my stairs and actually had to carry my girlfriend piggyback so she could get home too."

Combs, with a hose and broom, spent most of his day trying to get his place back together.

“It’s a lot of sludge, unfortunately. You know a lot of my stuff was damaged but it could’ve been a lot worse."

People who live on Bob Hollow Road are dealing with another situation after floodwaters swept away their low-crossing road.

Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander says they are trying to help the people on the other side.

“We had a temporary low crossing in as they were building them a new bridge and just, due to all the water, the flow of the water, it’s washed the low-water crossing out. Which has about 12 homes and 12 families stranded at the time," said Alexander. “At the moment it’s just tough. There’s no good answer until the water goes back down. We’re gonna make a walkway across the new bridge so they can walk in and out."

Alexander says county-wide damage assessments are underway.