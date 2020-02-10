"I hope the rain misses us": People stranded after last week's flooding prepare for this week

Floodwaters stranded people in nearly one dozen homes off of Bob Hollow Road in Perry County last week.

A new bridge is under construction and the temporary one was washed away leaving people like Howard Shepherd worrying.

"Well it was kind of scary because my wife she has a heart problem and if I would I had to get out you know it would've been a problem," said Shepherd. "We got a granddaughter that we help pick up at school every evening and that causes a problem. I worry about her more than anything. "

Shepherd has lived on that road for nearly 32 years and with all the rain this week he is worried this week might be a repeat of last.

"With all the rain in a temporary bridge out there it's not put in like the other one and it wouldn't take much rain to wash it out," said Shepherd. "I hope the rain misses us. "

This time around though he is prepared.

"In my mind, I'm gonna take my truck across the bridge and park it at a neighbors house so I'll have one vehicle out anyways. "

He says preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.