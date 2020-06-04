People sit back and enjoy the show as theaters reopen

Under Governor Beshear's guidelines, movie theaters could reopen on Monday with certain restrictions.

The doors at the locally owned Tri-County Cineplex have been open for 15 years.

Suzie Razmus, theater co-owner, says in their 15-year history they have never closed for that long.

"Never have we closed our doors for any length of time. For weather or for family emergencies maybe a day," said Razmus.

Since reopening several new procedures have been put in place including Plexiglas shields, line markers, hand sanitizer stations, how the concession stand is run, and even how you watch the movie.

“We’ve blocked off every other row and then we sell in groups of two that are available. So if you were a family of four you can buy to here and then scoot close together," said Razmus.

With different movies on the big screen, Razmus says it is all about the experience.

"I mean we have grease right now on the big screen. We have Wizard of Oz that’s been really popular and the goonies. Fun stuff you know so people are wanting to kind of escape into the past I think, so the classic movies are working out just great for us."

Right now ticket prices have dropped to $5.

Showtimes have also changed to avoid large crowds in the lobby and to give them enough time to thoroughly clean.