People living in Cynthiana are being asked to leave before river rises

In Central Kentucky, major flooding is expected in parts of Cynthiana.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Our sister station WKYT says officials are saying people living in low-lying areas near the river shoud leave before it is too late.

The attitude right now there is somber. Many are expecting to lose a lot due to high water.

The major has declared a state of emergency. Some say they are now acting fast trying to come up with plans.

"When I woke up this morning I knew the water was up a little bit but I never dreamed it was going to be flooding me out of my house," said Marine Carter who has to leave.

Our sister station has seen neighbors stuffing vehicles with as much as they can. Many of them are trying to find somewhere to stay.