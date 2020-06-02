People gathered in Harlan in support of Black Lives Matter Movement

On Tuesday, people gathered in Harlan County to peacefully protest in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The protest happened along 421 in Harlan.

People held signs and cheered as cars passed by honking their horns in support of the cause.

The protest was put together by Bree Carr who had it in her heart to show that Eastern Kentucky is listening to the black community.

“Deep within rural Appalachia, especially in southeastern Kentucky, people look upon us like we ignore issues that are happening and like we’re uneducated especially in things that are political like this is, and my idea was to show people of color who are struggling right now all over the country that they’re are people in this rural place that are allies, that care, that want to give other people here the other community here a platform to speak on,” said Carr.

Two young of the young men said they were approached by Bree in Walmart asking them to come out, and they were stoked about it.

The protest came on the heels of protest across America and in Pikeville and Paintsville Monday night.

All of these have stayed peaceful.

