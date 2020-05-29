People gather in downtown Lexington to protest police brutality

People are gathering in downtown Lexington protesting police brutality.

Our sister station WKYT reports police blocked off Martin Luther King at Short Street and Main Street is closed off.

Protesters are lining up along Limestone, saying they’re making a statement to Lexington Police.

The organizers are asking people to wear black, use PPE and practice social distancing. People are also giving out hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and signs.

Organizers have also asked people who come to protest peacefully.

One protest organizer says he wanted to organize a demonstration because he feels a huge disconnect. He says he thinks it's important that there is a demonstration here because he sees Lexington as "coddled."