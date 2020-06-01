People gather in Paintsville to protest

More than 50 people gathered in Paintsville for a black lives matter protest.

Organizer Andre Faria says it is important to keep this peaceful. He said that the intention and the majority of all protests in the U.S. have been peaceful. Faria says they will walk around the block.

Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon says that they are here to keep the peace and as long as it stays a peaceful protest as intended, there won't be any problems.

“I think the people taking part in it are going to be the big thing as long as they behave themselves and do the right thing and don’t try to destroy property and try to harm these downtown businesses everything will be fine my employees will be fine as long as they are," said Runyon.

Mayor Runyon says along with Paintsville Police, Kentucky State Police, Johnson Country sheriff's deputies and some Floyd County sheriff's deputies will all be on hand.