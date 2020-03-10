Pediatrics doctor implements new policy amid COVID-19 concerns

Some nursing homes, hospitals and doctor's offices around Kentucky are taking extra precautions since several cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Corbin Pediatrics put in place new measures to help fight the spread of the virus.

"We have come to the conclusion that children are sometimes petri dishes for infections," said Doctor and Owner of Corbin Pediatrics Christina Butler.

Her office is drastically separating sick patients from well patients, including the entrance they use to get inside the building.

"The biggest change we made at first was to make sure that our well-child area and our sick area were completely separated," Butler said.

Patients and their families are also asked to sit in their cars as they wait for an available room.

"They will call when they're ready and they will take them straight on in," said Brandon Wagers who took his child to the doctor on Tuesday.

Wagers said the new procedure went smoothly.

"I'd say after five minutes she went in she was called, and went on back," he explained.

Walk-ins are no longer allowed so staff can prepare for the symptoms a child may have. This is all to protect the children and most vulnerable.

"We have a lot of grandmas and a lot of grandpas that are raising children and in that instance, they are going to be much higher risk. The kids are going to be spreading this disease and not even realizing it," explained Butler.

Most of the people visiting the office said they are happy with the new policy.

"Whatever is safest for the community and for the kids," said Anthony Holland who also took his child to the doctor on Tuesday.

Doctor Christina Butler plans to keep the new procedures in place at least through spring, or until cases of the new coronavirus die down. She plans to reimplement them during the next flu season.



