Peaceful protests were witnessed in Lexington this weekend

Hundreds of people filled the streets of downtown Lexington for a third night in protest of the deaths of unarmed black Americans.

There has been no shortage of violence following the deaths of unarmed black Americans. In stark contrast to some of the violent scenes in the nation, Lexington proved that protests can be both powerful and peaceful. (WKYT)

The Lexington protests remained mostly peaceful in contrast to some of the violent scenes in the nation.

Sister station WKYT reports that during the protests, activists and officers started forging friendly bonds. In place of chants, cheers rang out and games such as rock-paper-scissors were played.

Memorable Moments | Lexington protesters play rock paper scissors and hug officers from @lexkypolice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qtCxAEU1k2 — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) June 1, 2020

Protestors shook the hands of their fellow police while defending their beliefs.

This weekend’s protests in Lexington were peaceful, and for that we are incredibly thankful.



Law enforcement still has a long way to go in earning trust. We are committed to working with residents, building relationships, and keeping this community we love safe. #lexingtonky pic.twitter.com/1FXnQt8IXb — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 1, 2020

Lexington Police Officers even kneeled alongside the protesters.

Local business owners say, for the most part, they’re very pleased with the Lexington protestors.

There was minor damage throughout the city, including at the Kentucky Theater, but business owners and police don’t believe this has anything to do with last night's protests.

“Teenagers were seeing in front of the theater, and I guess they just got caught up in the moment," Mills said. "A brick was thrown, there is a brick inside the box office and a brick thrown to the box office glass.“

The Kentucky Theater's Manager Fred Mills told WKYT they weren’t even concerned about their businesses getting damaged.

“I think it was very very peaceful," said Mills. "Everything that I saw seem to be very respectful.“

Mayor Linda Gorton stopped by a protest Sunday morning and talked with those present about how she can help them, and what they can do to make a change.

Lexington police had no arrests or injuries to report over the protests this weekend.

Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the weekend's events and steps going forward.