Peaceful protest held in Corbin for the third night

Thursday, Corbin hosted a peaceful protest for the third night.

Someone led a prayer and there was a few speakers for people.

The Black Live Matter peaceful protest went from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

"Uh, just small protests is what they've been so far. This one is supposed to be, they're just meeting in Nibroc Park and they're gonna pray for a few minutes and then a couple people speaking — that's what we've been told by one of the organizers," said Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams