'Paying that ultimate sacrifice': Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes

As National Police Week comes to a close, many police departments across the nation are bathed in appreciation for the job they do and the sacrifices they make. But for some departments, soaking in the losses they have encountered is also a big part of the week.

One of those departments, the Pikeville Police Department, spent Peace Officers Memorial Day recognizing the officers who sacrificed it all.

"To remember the great lives that they had and paying that ultimate sacrifice," said Sgt. Billy Ratliff. "To think about what they gave. What they paid for the protection of this community that we still serve today."

Ratliff said the department is honored to be able to recognize its fallen heroes, adding that the day hits a little differently since the murder of Officer Scotty Hamilton.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him," said Ratliff. "There's still hard times. We still mourn the loss of our brother. But we also want to celebrate his life. The great guy that he was, the great officer that he was, the great husband and the great father that he was."

Hamilton was killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018, leaving behind a wife, daughter, and a community full of people who will forever remember him as a hero.

"We were so blessed with the people that gave us support through all of that. That helped us get through it a lot," said Police Chief Chris Edmonds.

According to Edmonds, that community support is something the department may not be able to repay, but they will continue to work at doing so by serving the people Hamilton died to protect.

"And you know, we still carry on traditions. Every day something comes up in this station about Scotty. And, you know, that'll never change," Edmonds said.

The officers visited Hamilton's grave Friday after making a trip to 1920s Pikeville Police Officer Alonzo Robinson's burial site. The day ended at the Fallen Officers memorial outside of the Pike County Courthouse for the reciting of the Police Officers' Prayer.