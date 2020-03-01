Paying it forward, volunteer fire department donates engine to local station

The Gulnare Volunteer Fire Department in Pike County recently received a big donation.

Another volunteer fire department from Bourbon County donated a fire truck.

A new fire engine is not cheap.

"You're looking at close to $300,000," Chief Philip Smith pointed out.

For volunteer fire departments like the one in Gulnare, the price tag is impossible to afford.

"When our annual budget is only $16,000 a year," said Chief Smith.

He told WYMT he was shocked to find the Hutchison Volunteer Fire Department volunteers looking to donate a truck more than 100 miles away.

"Anytime we can get a piece of equipment that can improve the service we can provide, it's a very good feeling," explained Smith.

The department needed to fill out a letter of need and tell the donor department how this truck will be used.

"So we did it and they donated the truck to us," said Smith.

From house fires to car wrecks, this truck will have multiple uses.

The 1988 model will help the nearly 400 households the department serves.

While the truck is a few years older than their current main engine, volunteers said it is in really good shape.

"This will add an extra 750 gallons of water," Assistant Chief Robbie May pointed out.

May said he is excited to get this truck rolling.

"It's not every day that you run up on a truck that another department, especially a volunteer department, is giving away," May explained.

The donors made only one request.

"They asked if we ever disposed of the fire truck, that we give it to another fire department," recalled Chief Smith.

Before this truck, the department had only one primary "pumper."

Now, in addition to foam, volunteers will pull up to any emergency scene with around 5,000 gallons of water.