Patient at Wayne County nursing home dies from COVID-19

A patient at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A release from the nursing home says the patient also had several underlying medical conditions.

On Wednesday, a patient had tested positive with the virus, and that staff and patients were being tested.

On Thursday, the nursing home confirmed seven patients and nine employees tested positive.

“During the recent pandemic of COVID-19, we are seeing world-wide impact in all walks of life. Many people are affected in different ways throughout this time,” Dr. Ambryan White with Cabell-Huntington Hospital said, who is the facility’s medical director.

“This passing for many of our patients is expected and unavoidable without COVID-19. Even if a patient has tested positive for this virus, the overriding issue for our population is their pre-existing conditions, including Alzheimer's, Dementia, and many other terminal conditions. We feel that if a patient passes during this time, the patient's pre-existing conditions are the root cause,” White said.

“Our hearts are broken as we continue to identify and combat the virus in our community,” said Cindy Cooper, Executive Director for Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “We appreciate your respect in allowing time for our family, friends and employees to grieve.”

No additional information about the patient is being released.