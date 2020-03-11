Pastors respond to Governor Beshear's recommendation to cancel church services

The coronavirus is at the forefront of many people's minds.

One of the many recommendations Governor Andy Beshear announced in Wednesday's news conferences was to cancel church services this coming Sunday due to large crowds gathering in one place.

Mark Combs is the pastor at Summit Community Church and he says plans are in place to take care of their congregation, including cleaning the kids' toys three times every Sunday.

"Our plan right now is to talk to city officials and then talk to some medical professionals that actually attend our church and get their opinion. And spend the next day or so in prayer and make a decision as we get closer to the weekend," said Combs. "So we are taking more cleaning precautions. Doorknob handles, things that people touch a lot, those get wiped down."

Tim Reynolds is the pastor at Hazard First Baptist Chuch and he says as of now they are continuing with some possible minor adjustments.

"In our church service we are going to be providing, of course, hand sanitizer and we always encourage folks to stay at home if they have a virus or they are running a fever," said Reynolds. "We do have a handshaking time and we may ramp that back for a Sunday or two until this passes."

For both pastors, one thing remains clear.

"There are questions or concerns but in all of it, there is hope. And we can have that help in the person of Jesus," said Combs.

Pastors want to encourage that there is hope in times of uncertainty.

"God hasn't given us the spirit of fear. You know, he's given us the spirit of power and of love and of sound mind. We need to use our minds of course," said Reynolds.

Both churches say this is a fluid situation and if the circumstance were to change they will take that into consideration.