Parts of Powell County dealing with flooding issues

Some areas in Powell County are still dealing with flooding issues, including Pompeii Road, which remains impassable.

Sister station WKYT talked to emergency management officials about the situation, as well as the possibility of more rain in the upcoming days.

"We are at 18 and a half feet at the Red River in Clay City," said Powell County Emergency Management Director Steve Asbury. "Unfortunately that community and others in Powell County are very frequented by flooding."

A Flood Warning is still in effect for the Red River.

"Slade, the Middlefork basin, Rosslyn and Clay City, where along the Red River in Powell County, is susceptible to flooding," Asbury added. "Typically in Powell County, it's just a lot of road flooding. On a few occasions, we do have a few houses that do flood in Clay City and other areas along the Red River. So we just monitor it, keep a close eye on it, and generally try to warn the public as soon as we get notice of it."

Emergency officials warn drivers to 'turn around, don't drown' if roadways are covered with water.