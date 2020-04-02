Parks like Bad Branch Falls close, others remain open in Letcher County

As we're seeing parks across the state close, Letcher County's Bad Branch Falls recently shut down.

The hiking trail is a popular attraction in the county, in springtime plants bloom along the trail leading up to a natural waterfall.

“Folks this time a year go and hike bad branch falls and it’s beautiful up there," said Terry Adams.

Adam's is Letcher County's Judge Executive, he's hiked the trails often.

Thursday, the gates to the parks remained closed.

“They closed the gates and you know there’s no access to bad branch falls right now,” he added.

Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Nature Preserve closed down the falls due to a weekend of packed parking lots.

“You know we kinda felt like they couldn’t be practicing social distancing there," Adams added.

There are still places open though, Adams added. The scenic overlooks on Pine Mountain are open and Fish Pond Lake is open to fishers and people going for a walk. He says you still need to maintain social distancing.

“Everyone was concerned about the health of the people. And just trying to limit the spread of this virus that has turned out world upside down,” he said.

The county still has zero confirmed cases, but officials say these precautions count.

Adams did add that he signed an executive order limiting the people who can go into a store from a family to one.

He added if you have a child, you can put them in the shopping cart, but they cannot walk around.