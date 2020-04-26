Papa John's founder to donate $1 million to small business survival efforts

The founder of Papa John’s Pizza is making a donation in order to help small businesses get by in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Schnatter announced that the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation will be contributing $1 million to efforts helping the survival of small businesses in America.

You can read the full story by clicking here.

The funds will be distributed as charitable contributions to nonprofit groups focusing on economic recovery, as well as being distributed to some small business owners directly.

Schnatter’s foundation will also be creating a new website offering custom merchandise that can be purchased, benefiting his charity.

Proceeds from this site will be matched by Schnatter and will contribute to other charities focusing on small business workers and survival.