Pantry in Lawrence County helps nearly 500 families each month

Nearly 500 families benefit from God's Hands Ministry in Lawrence County.

Surviving month to month is easy for some, but not everyone.

"It takes every one of us. It's like a little army," said Rachel Wheeler.

Wheeler and her husband saw a need in the community and wanted to fulfill it.

"This time we were blessed to have Pepsi products because that's a big thing here," Wheeler pointed out as she walked through the distribution building.

The building, a trailer, and one deep freezer were obtained through various grants.

"It's a good feeling in a way because I love to help," said Wheeler. "But there's also that feeling of, did you do enough? Did you do all you could do?"

Saul Moore and Martin Greene told WYMT they believed the volunteers do more than enough.

"It's the best thing that ever happened," Greene pointed out.

"I just think there should be more places like this to help their community and I mean, God blessed us with these people to help us," said Moore.

The non-profit organization receives donations to pay for the food, electricity, and anything else they may distribute.

"The donations are essential to what we do here," said Wheeler.

Many fear what could happen if the pantry shuts down.

"If they went under, there's people in this area that would actually be pretty well starving because this is how they make it from month to month," explained Moore.

For now, many families are thankful for the extra help.

"The best part about coming here is that it is a community that helps each other," said Moore.

About 150 people visit the distribution center three times each month.

"If it wasn't for Rachel, Jeremy and them, we would be hurting," Greene pointed out.

The organization distributes more than food. Volunteers give out clothing, and even bathtubs or toilets.

If you want to receive these benefits from the organization, it is simple.

After you contact the ministry, you will need to fill out a paper with your income and household information. Wheeler said this process takes about five minutes to get registered.

You must register to find out what you qualify for. She pointed out that everyone qualifies for something, no one is turned away.

You will get a card and when you come to pick up your items, bring the card. It will show volunteers what you should receive.

The process is free. You can contact the Lawrence County Food Bank Ministry through its Facebook page or via telephone at 606-652-3483.