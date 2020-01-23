Panel advances bill requiring officers carry guns at Kentucky schools

The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved a bill to require that police officers assigned to Kentucky schools carry a gun.

The committee on Thursday advanced the measure to the full Senate.

The action came on the second anniversary of the shooting at Marshall County High School in Western Kentucky. Two 15-year-old students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

"We had no, in terms of timeline of having it on this date, for this bill. Senator Carroll said it best. We don't need to forget about the date of this anniversary. Our prayers and our thoughts are with the families and the entire community down there," said sponsor and committee chair Max Wise.

The bill is a follow-up to last year's school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new bill would add the requirement that all school-based officers have a weapon with them.

Wise said they listened to superintendents about the need for a district safety coordinator and one SRO per campus. The bill includes more collaboration with mental health professionals and will offer services to students dealing with suicide prevention and strategies to prevent bullying.

Wise added that he does not know how much these school safety measures will cost and is waiting for Governor Beshear's budget proposal, which will be given next week.