Paintsville native selected to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover

There are horse races like the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont, but in Lexington, there is a different kind of horse competition, the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

"It's a 100-day competition where you pick up your mustang you bring them to your house or wherever you hold them and you have 100 days to train them for a competition," says youth trainer Tana Wells.

16-year-old Paintsville native, Tana Wells was picked to compete in this year's competition.

"You have to sign up for it and be accepted into it. To know that you are around horses a lot and that you know what you're doing so you won't get yourself killed or the horse killed," Wells added.

People all across the country compete for a chance to win prizes up to $20,000, but only one competitor is traveling from Eastern Kentucky.

"She went from there to Texas to get vetted and from Texas to Ohio where we picked her up and then she came to Paintsville, Kentucky," said Wells.

For the Extreme Mustang Makeover, there are many different categories.

"We do groundwork mainly and some trail obstacles and then you have showmanship and then you have one of the most well-known things is called the freestyle where you get to do whatever you want with your horse," Wells stated.

Of course, there would be no competition without a four-legged friend.

"All my other horses they love me and everything but having a horse that's never been around humans before they just have a special bond with you," added Wells.

With this competition, comes great responsibility.

"She's more responsible than the average 16-year-old. She is responsible for feeding the horse, grooming the horse but she is also in charge of doing all of the training of the horse," Tana's mom Anna Wells said.

The competition will take place in Lexington, June 25th-27th.

