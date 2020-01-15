Paintsville Recovery Center Clinic destroyed by overnight fire

The Paintsville Recovery Center Clinic burned to the ground overnight Wednesday.

West Van Lear Fire Chief Ronnie Robinson said he discovered the fire a little after 3:30 a.m. on his way to work.

The building was destroyed. Fire crews believe the fire started from the back deck, which is the same location that a fire started eight months ago.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause. There were no electrical units by the back deck that could have started the fire.

The fire went out a little after 2 p.m.