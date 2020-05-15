Paintsville Independent School honors seniors with drive-in graduation ceremony

Paintsville Independent Schools hosted a drive-in graduation ceremony for its seniors on Friday.

The event took place at Memorial Field at the football stadium. Students and parents drove in and remained inside of their cars.

The students' names were announced over the radio which allowed people in the community to hear if they were not able to join. The students would then stand next to their cars when their names were called.

The school introduced the students and mentioned their college plans and which scholarships they received. The superintendent says he is proud of the class of 2020.

"We're dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic across the state of Kentucky and the nation and it's impacted the 2020 senior class in a way that's unprecedented we've had to develop a way to celebrate their successes in a way that is a very unique part of that is going to be a two-fold event," explained school Superintendent David Gibson.

"Tonight we're going to do a drive-in diploma service followed by a parade and at 8:00 we will too have a production video of a full graduation video that we've been working on in the last couple of weeks," Gibson said.

When students exited the field school staff handed them their diplomas. The top 10 percent of students received plaques and medallions. The school planned to stream the event on Facebook Live.