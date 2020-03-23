Papa John's to hire 20,000 new employess

Papa John’s announced Monday the company is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer.

The pizza company is committed to the communities it serves by delivering meals and offering carryout, meeting a valuable need during these challenging times.

“We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis," he said.

The company is focused on protecting its team members and customers, implementing additional health and safety precautions, like enhanced restaurant sanitation measures and No Contact Delivery. No Contact Delivery provides a limited interaction food drop-off experience and online payment.

In most cases, applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day.

To learn more or apply, visit the Papa John's website or text JOBS to 47272.