PMC receives $350,000 grant to keep Pike County students healthy

Schools in Pike County will receive some much-needed help soon to keep students healthy.

Pikeville Medical Center received a more than $350,000 USDA Rural Development grant.

That money will be used to help provide 13 elementary schools with mobile telemedicine carts furnished with examination cameras and equipment, which will be securely connected to PMC's telemedicine equipment and staff.

"That makes them healthier... that helps them from keeping them from spreading germs all across school. That helps the school make money. that helps the children learn better and it's a matter of that partnership that we're celebrating today," said Hilda Legg with USDA Rural Development.

Once operational, children, as well as school staff, will be able to receive both acute and preventive care services directly from medical staff at PMC.