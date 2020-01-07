PMC opens its first and only urgent care clinic in Prestonsburg

Pikeville Medical Center's Prestonsburg family practice is now also an urgent care clinic.

This is the first and only urgent care facility under PMC.

"There are primary care providers here and urgent care providers here," said Amber Epling.

Epling is a manager for the new facility as well as the Martin Clinic.

The clinic will be able to provide multiple services like preventive screenings, immunizations, and even x-rays in-house.

"We have a state-of-the-art radiology team here. We have an x-ray room. We have a full lab. It's great," Epling said.

One important thing to keep in mind is being able to tell the difference between when you should visit the urgent care clinic and when to go to the emergency room.

"We want to be able to take care of patients that are in distress. But if you're having chest pains or things like that, or your heart feels like it is out of rhythm, you're going to go on to the emergency room," Epling pointed out.

Once you visit the urgent care clinic, someone will be able to tell you if you should go to the emergency room instead.

"We want to accommodate patients and them not be intimidated by an emergency room visit. So they can come here if they have a laceration or if they have a really bad earache or if their belly is hurting to a certain point," said Epling.

Here is a list of some of the urgent care services:

-Sore throat

-Sinus infection

-Upper respiratory infection

-Earache

-Bladder and urinary tract infection

-Minor burns

-Minor cuts and scrapes

-Pink eye

-Nausea or diarrhea

The urgent care clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

If you would like to make an appointment, you can call this number, 606-886-8175.

Address:

723 South Lake Drive

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

