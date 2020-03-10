PMC offers free app and kiosk to help visitors navigate the hospital

We all use GPS in our car, but what about the hospital?

Pikeville Medical Center's (PMC) four buildings, adding up to more than one million square feet, can be confusing for patients or visitors.

Now, there is an app for your phone to make your experience easier.

"So we've discovered a new technology called "Wayfinding," said Marketing Director Al Greenfield.

The app uses nearly 900 Bluetooth beacons throughout the hospital to guide anyone through the hallways.

"You can get turn-by-turn navigation, from the parking garage for example, to any location in the hospital," Greenfield pointed out.

The user can search for multiple destinations.

"You can search by room number. You can search by provider," said Greenfield

You can also search for restrooms and vending machines.

The "Meet Me" option allows you to share your location with family members or friends. Plus, you can invite them to meet you somewhere else.

"It will give you a voice turn-by-turn all the way through," Greenfield said.

If you do not have a cell phone, no need to worry.

"We also have touchscreen kiosks throughout the hospital so you can also use those," Greenfield explained.

There are seven kiosks set up throughout PMC.

Those kiosks can also text or email you a PDF file of step-by-step directions.

Users can start the app from any location.

"It will give you turn-by-turn (directions) to the hospital. Once you are on hospital property and our Bluetooth beacons are picking you up, the app automatically turns over to the turn-by-turn for the hospital," Greenfield pointed out.

Once you arrive in the parking garage, there is also a parking feature called "save my car location." This eliminates the stress of remembering where you parked.

The app requires Bluetooth, wifi, and your location services turned on.

You can use the app to get to any PMC branch.

It is accessible on any Apple or Android device for free.