PMC lab puts patients on track for answers

Pikeville Medical Center highlighted its laboratory during its media day Tuesday, showcasing its state-of-the-art automated line.

According to medical professionals, the line provides quick and efficient transportation for patient testing samples.

The lab includes equipment that allows physicians to test patients in their rooms and label the tests immediately. Once the vials are filled and sealed, they can be dropped to the lab through the hospital's vacuum tube system.

When they get to the lab, those tests are contained safely as they are tested. Medical Technologist Lance Stamper says the glass-enclosed machine places the vials on a conveyor track to make the testing safer, limiting exposure to any possible viruses.

When patient tests come back clear, the results are immediately sent to their doctors and taken off of the lab's to-do list. If there are issues that require more attention, technicians are alerted.

"With the auto-verification, we are able to add more machines and free us up to process those high-complexity tests." Sampler said.

The entire system, according to hospital representatives, creates a quicker and safer environment for the patients and professionals.

The lab also has the ability to hold blood samples in a controlled environment, to test for up to 10 days, limiting the number of times blood has to be drawn in some instances.

"This lab has grown ten-fold, I'd say, since I began," Stamper said. "In order to bring in a lot of patients and stuff from the region that needs more high-specialty testing done, we're able to do that. Keep the turnaround times a lot faster and get the patients back out of the hospital, where they want to be, in a much more timely manner."

He said the laboratory equipment is part of PMC's devotion to its patients.