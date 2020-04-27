Pikeville Medical Center introduces drive-thru EKG testing

Pikeville Medical Center is offering a new service to their patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

They now offer the ability to conduct an EKG test through a drive-up testing site.

Officials with the hospital said this will help prevent patients who are using telemedicine from having to go inside the hospital, but still have their medical needs met.

Chase Reynolds, PMC cardiac electrophysiologist, sayid they often need an EKG to accurately evaluate a patient.

"For us to truly evaluate the patient and determine what needs to happen when we are doing it remotely we needed a way to get an EKG to get that data and take care of those patients."

The EKG drive-thru operates by appointment only from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment you can call the PMC Heart Institute.