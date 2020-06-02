PMC Cath Lab receives national accreditation

Pikeville Medical Center recently received accreditation for its Cardiac Cath Lab, making the hospital one of only two accredited facilities in the state.

The hospital has three labs- two of which are designed to go from a regular cath lab to an operating room within seconds. The equipment is attached to flexible arms on the ceiling to best maximize the space in the event of an emergency.

According to hospital officials, the innovative technology in play and the group of people running the department are both factors in securing the American College of Cardiology's lab accreditation.

"Families are allowed not to have to travel two and three hours away to have to stay overnight two or three days for their mom or dad to have a specific type of procedure," said Johnny Webb, director of the cardiac cath lab. "We can do those procedures here and that's a drastic change from 15-20 years ago."

According to hospital officials, the process for being approved took around one year and the accreditation is good for three years.