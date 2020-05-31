Owsley County to have free drive-thru testing

The Owsley County Medical Clinic is offering COVID-19 testing on Monday, June 1st.

The testing drive-thru will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The test will be provided at no cost. The testing is open to everyone over 18 years old. Symptoms aren't required to be tested.

No appointment is necessary, however, people who want to make an appointment can call (606) 633-6067 or (606) 573-4873 to schedule a time to get tested.

People being tested have to wear a face mask in the drive-thru. If you don't have a mask, the clinic will provide one.

People being tested must stay in stay in their vehicles the whole time. The clinic will contact those being tested with results by phone. That could take three to five days.

People who have children with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to bring them to a local Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation Clinic to be screened and assessed by a provider.