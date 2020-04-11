Owsley County health department reports first cases of COVID-19

Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in Owsley County on Saturday.

A 45-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man tested positive.

Both are in self-isolation at their homes in Owsley County.

Additional details about the cases cannot be reported at this time because of medical privacy laws.

The local heath department is working to contact those who the patients have come in contact with to take proper self-quarantine measures. Officials said they believe the risk to the public is low.