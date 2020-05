The Owsley County Medical Clinic says they will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They say testing is available to everyone 18 and older and you do not have to make an appointment beforehand.

If you would like to call ahead and schedule a test, you can do so at (606) 633-6067 or 606-573-4873.