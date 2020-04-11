Federal judge revokes Louisville mayor's ban on drive-in Easter Services

According to the Courier Journal, a federal judge has reversed Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's ban on church's holing services this Easter weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Courier Journal reports one church in Louisville, Fire Christian Church, sued Fischer and the city on Friday, saying the mayor's stance on drive-in religious services violated Constitutional rights and their religious liberty.

Mayor Fischer said he has not been in contact with law enforcement to take action against churches holding drive-in services.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in his news conference on Saturday that he is in favor of drive-in services, but with rules.

The governor went on to say that there should only be one family per car, people should not get out of their cars and there should be no passing things in and out of cars.

"We've had great compliance. We've had churches working really hard on that and we greatly appreciate it," said Governor Beshear.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted his support of the ruling.

